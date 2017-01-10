Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark

Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark

At night, large swaths of the Gaza Strip plunge into darkness - the result of chronic and worsening power outages. In crowded city streets, the only source of light comes from the headlights of passing cars.

