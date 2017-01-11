Police reportedly question Netanyahu'...

Police reportedly question Netanyahu's wife amid scandal

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, on Sunday. Israeli media are reporting that police questioned the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an investigation into allegations that he improperly accepted gifts from wealthy supporters.

Chicago, IL

