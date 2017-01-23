PM to meet President Erdogan in Turkey

PM to meet President Erdogan in Turkey

Prime Minister Theresa May is to visit Turkey on Saturday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Downing Street has announced. A Number 10 spokesman said that Mrs May was likely to fly direct to Ankara from the US, where she is meeting President Donald Trump on Friday.

