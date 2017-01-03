PM calls Turkish president and offers condolences over terror attacks on country

The call to Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Theresa May also provided the chance for the two leaders to discuss the Cyprus peace talks Theresa May has spoken to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and offered condolences following the recent terror attacks which have hit the country. The call, a head of a forthcoming visit to Turkey by the Prime Minister, also provided the chance for the two leaders to discuss the Cyprus peace talks.

