PM calls Turkish president and offers condolences over terror attacks on country
The call to Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Theresa May also provided the chance for the two leaders to discuss the Cyprus peace talks Theresa May has spoken to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and offered condolences following the recent terror attacks which have hit the country. The call, a head of a forthcoming visit to Turkey by the Prime Minister, also provided the chance for the two leaders to discuss the Cyprus peace talks.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|58 min
|Sparkle6658
|90
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|John
|18
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|6 hr
|Listen
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|Ize Found
|71,282
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|13 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|24
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Shareef
|3,109
|French city freezes twinning with Safed to pres... (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
