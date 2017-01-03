Palestinians urge Trump to keep US Embassy in Tel Aviv
The Palestinians have urged President-elect Donald Trump not to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA says President Mahmoud Abbas warned Trump in a letter that such a move would be "devastating" for U.S.-led efforts to set up a Palestinian state alongside Israel through negotiations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|2 hr
|Listen
|106
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|John
|24
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|12 hr
|mr large
|2
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|15 hr
|Listen
|34
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|18 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|21 hr
|YugeRussianOilSale
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|22 hr
|Tll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC