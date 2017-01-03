Palestinians urge Trump to keep US Em...

Palestinians urge Trump to keep US Embassy in Tel Aviv

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Palestinians have urged President-elect Donald Trump not to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA says President Mahmoud Abbas warned Trump in a letter that such a move would be "devastating" for U.S.-led efforts to set up a Palestinian state alongside Israel through negotiations.

Chicago, IL

