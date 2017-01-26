Palestinians: 17-year-old shot dead i...

Palestinians: 17-year-old shot dead in clashes with Israel

9 hrs ago

Palestinian police says Israeli troops have shot and killed a 17-year-old boy and injured five others who clashed with them. The police say the Palestinians hurled rocks at the Israeli troops, who responded with fire.

Chicago, IL

