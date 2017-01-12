Palestinian leader meets with pope ah...

Palestinian leader meets with pope ahead of Paris summit

Read more: The Times of Israel

Pope Francis welcomes Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during a private audience on May 16, 2015 in Vatican VATICAN CITY - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was set to meet Saturday with Pope Francis as he rallies international support ahead of this weekend's Paris peace summit. Among other things, Abbas was expected to raise with Francis Palestinian concern about a possible move of the US embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

