Opposition: Airstrikes Hit near Syrian Capital Despite Truce
An opposition monitoring group and rescue workers say airstrikes have resumed in a Damascus suburb despite a Russian-Turkish cease-fire in Syria, killing at least one woman and injuring several others. At least six airstrikes Wednesday hit villages in al-Marj in the eastern Ghouta suburb, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus suburbs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Pieces of a Man
|32
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|3 hr
|Solarman
|5
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|4 hr
|berklee
|114
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Alford
|71,293
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|8 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|43
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|11 hr
|cattus
|121,918
|Arutz Sheva ExclusivePolygamy fueling mass Bedo...
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC