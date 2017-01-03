Official: Iran ready to discuss 2017 ...

Official: Iran ready to discuss 2017 hajj with Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A senior Tehran official says Iranian authorities are ready to "participate in bilateral talks" with Saudi Arabia about the 2017 hajj pilgrimage. The official IRNA news agency late on Monday quoted Ali Qaziaskar, a representative of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as saying that Iran like other Islamic countries received an invitation letter from Riyadh to discuss the next pilgrimage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama warns against support for Israeli settlem... 1 hr Templore 2
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... 1 hr PKK War Crimes 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 2 hr Just Think 121,916
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,287
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) 8 hr indict NEUER 30
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 13 hr Pieces of a Man 26
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 16 hr kuda 107
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,188

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC