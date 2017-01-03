Obama releases more Gitmo detainees before Trump takes office
President Barack Obama pledged during his 2008 campaign to empty Gitmo. President-elect Donald Trump said on the stump that Gitmo was filled with bad guys, and he would fill it up with more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|2 hr
|Itstartswithaz
|2
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|2 hr
|Rockstar
|10
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|3 hr
|silber apartheid
|3,107
|A nation divided under the weight of one bullet
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Janfrie Wakim: New Zealand must show Israel cos...
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|TRD
|71,280
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|19 hr
|PrinceofDarkness
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC