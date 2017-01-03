Obama rejects Israeli criticism of UN...

Obama rejects Israeli criticism of UN settlements vote

" President Barack Obama is rejecting Israeli allegations that he orchestrated last month's U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements, which Washington declined to veto last month. In an interview with the "Uvda" program on Israel's Channel 2 TV, Obama said that such accusations "may work well with respect to deflecting attention from the problem of settlements, they may play well with Bibi's political base as well as the Republican base here in the United States, but they don't match up with the facts."



