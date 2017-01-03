Obama calls for seamless transition f...

Obama calls for seamless transition for US military to Trump

President Barack Obama called for a smooth handover of control of the U.S. military to incoming commander in chief Donald Trump, as the outgoing president met Wednesday with military leaders for the last time. "We've got to make sure that during this transition period that there is a seamless passing of the baton, that there's continuity," Obama said.

