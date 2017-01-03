NYC police: Break-in at United Arab E...

NYC police: Break-in at United Arab Emirates diplomat's home

" A New York City police report says an intruder broke into the home of the consul general of the United Arab Emirates but ran away without taking anything. Majid Al-Suwaidi woke up Monday morning to a noise in his apartment and saw his bedroom door open.

Chicago, IL

