NYC police: Break-in at United Arab Emirates diplomat's home
" A New York City police report says an intruder broke into the home of the consul general of the United Arab Emirates but ran away without taking anything. Majid Al-Suwaidi woke up Monday morning to a noise in his apartment and saw his bedroom door open.
