'Nobody really knows' Iraq's future once Mosul fully liberated:...
While Iraqi and coalition forces celebrate the liberation of the eastern half of Mosul, a senior Canadian military officer is admitting uncertainty over what will happen to Iraq once the rest of the city is finally freed. "Nobody really knows what the political situation is going to look like post-Mosul, and I would suggest that includes the Iraqis," Brig.-Gen.
|Trump U.N. pick Haley backs moving U.S. Embassy...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|TRD
|71,313
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|16 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|22 hr
|Dietz
|74
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Thu
|Strong Wakamoto
|27
|Trump: 'I did not forget' Jerusalem embassy mov...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark
|Wed
|Qasooma
|1
