'Nobody really knows' Iraq's future o...

'Nobody really knows' Iraq's future once Mosul fully liberated:...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

While Iraqi and coalition forces celebrate the liberation of the eastern half of Mosul, a senior Canadian military officer is admitting uncertainty over what will happen to Iraq once the rest of the city is finally freed. "Nobody really knows what the political situation is going to look like post-Mosul, and I would suggest that includes the Iraqis," Brig.-Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump U.N. pick Haley backs moving U.S. Embassy... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 15 hr TRD 71,313
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... 16 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 22 hr Dietz 74
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Thu Strong Wakamoto 27
News Trump: 'I did not forget' Jerusalem embassy mov... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark Wed Qasooma 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC