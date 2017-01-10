New York lawsuits blame social media ...

New York lawsuits blame social media in various terror attacks

4 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The families of victims of terror attacks in Paris, Brussels and Israel are blaming social media companies including Facebook and Twitter for facilitating communications among terrorists. Twitter says it has suspended hundreds of thousands of user accounts in the past 18 months for threatening or promoting acts of terrorism.

