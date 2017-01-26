May's mission to woo Trump a success, but makes some uneasy
May left Washington after a 24-hour visit as Saturday's British newspapers splashed front-page photos of the two leaders touching hands as they walked at the White House before a strikingly collegial news conference. May wanted her meeting, Trump's first as president with a foreign leader, to revitalize the trans-Atlantic "special relationship."
