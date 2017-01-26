Longtime US residents, aspiring citiz...

Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught up in ban

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Nour Ulayyet foreground, looks on after her sister Sahar Algonaimi was not permitted to enter the United States while comforting her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Munster, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr yehoshooah adam 106
News All Israeli ministers remain silent on Trump's ... 4 hr Brexit 1
News Israel's Netanyahu says U.S. embassy should be ... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 15 hr TRD 71,330
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... 22 hr Trump Man 3
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Sat HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Popular Phart 121,923
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,395,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC