Jordan Says Moving US Embassy to Jeru...

Jordan Says Moving US Embassy to Jerusalem Is 'Red Line'

15 hrs ago

Jordan's government spokesman warned on Thursday of "catastrophic" repercussions if President-elect Donald Trump makes good on a campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem. Such a move could affect relations between the U.S. and regional allies, including Jordan, Information Minister Mohammed Momani told The Associated Press, addressing the issue publicly for the first time.

Chicago, IL

