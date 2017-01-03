Jordan Says Moving US Embassy to Jerusalem Is 'Red Line'
Jordan's government spokesman warned on Thursday of "catastrophic" repercussions if President-elect Donald Trump makes good on a campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem. Such a move could affect relations between the U.S. and regional allies, including Jordan, Information Minister Mohammed Momani told The Associated Press, addressing the issue publicly for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|3 hr
|LovePotion5091
|121,912
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|7 hr
|PrinceofDarkness
|2
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|8 hr
|Flowerz7788
|98
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|9 hr
|Squirtzzz2572
|88
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|11 hr
|Rockstar
|8
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|16 hr
|Ainu
|20
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC