John Kerry talks Syria 'red line' in ...

John Kerry talks Syria 'red line' in reflection of his time as Secretary of State

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Touting his four years as secretary of state, John Kerry on Thursday attempted to explain one of the most contentious moments in American diplomacy during his tenure: President Barack Obama's failure to enforce his "red line" warning to Syria about using chemical weapons. In a news conference meant to promote his achievements, Kerry said that Obama didn't backtrack in 2013 on his ultimatum to Syrian President Bashar Assad not to attack rebels or civilians with his chemical weapons arsenal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 1 hr Mkz6 9
News A nation divided under the weight of one bullet 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Janfrie Wakim: New Zealand must show Israel cos... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,280
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... 15 hr PrinceofDarkness 2
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 21 hr kuda 87
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,042 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,096

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC