Jerusalem Mayor Posts Video Praising ...

Jerusalem Mayor Posts Video Praising Trump, Slamming Obama

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

With just hours left until Donald Trump assumes the presidency of the United States, Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat took to YouTube Thursday to post a video in which he praises Trump's support of moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, while slamming outgoing President Barack Obama, who he says has "abandoned" the Jewish state. "During the last eight years the Obama administration has pushed for a settlement freeze, has surrendered to the Iranians and radical Islam and has abandoned Israel to a hostile UN resolution," Barkat, Jerusalem's mayor since 2008, says in the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 9 hr Ainu 28
News Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran... 10 hr Max 6
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar... Fri Holy Guacamole 1
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Fri TURKS RSAVAGES 11
News Trump U.N. pick Haley backs moving U.S. Embassy... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,313
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC