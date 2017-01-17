Jerusalem Mayor Posts Video Praising Trump, Slamming Obama
With just hours left until Donald Trump assumes the presidency of the United States, Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat took to YouTube Thursday to post a video in which he praises Trump's support of moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, while slamming outgoing President Barack Obama, who he says has "abandoned" the Jewish state. "During the last eight years the Obama administration has pushed for a settlement freeze, has surrendered to the Iranians and radical Islam and has abandoned Israel to a hostile UN resolution," Barkat, Jerusalem's mayor since 2008, says in the video.
