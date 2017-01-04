Israeli soldier convicted of manslaughter in death of Palestinian attacker
The Israeli military court has convicted the Israeli soldier Sgt. Elor Azaria of manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an incapacitated Palestinian attacker, capping a nine-month saga that has deeply divided the country.
