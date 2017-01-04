Israeli soldier convicted of manslaug...

Israeli soldier convicted of manslaughter in death of Palestinian attacker

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

The Israeli military court has convicted the Israeli soldier Sgt. Elor Azaria of manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an incapacitated Palestinian attacker, capping a nine-month saga that has deeply divided the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,279
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... 2 hr Solarman 11
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 6 hr yehoshooah adam 22
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 6 hr Dems R Dull Witted 94
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 6 hr Ainu 18
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 7 hr Brian_G 121,911
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 14 hr kuda 78
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,914

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC