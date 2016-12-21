Israeli police question Netanyahu over corruption allegation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was grilled by police investigators for over three hours at his office Monday night, opening what could be a politically damaging criminal investigation into suspicions that he improperly accepted gifts. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, but the arrival of the national fraud squad indicated questions raised about him are considered serious enough to merit an investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|Geezer
|73
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|73
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|2 hr
|Defined
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Ize Found
|71,273
|In Palestinian eyes, all Israel is one settlement
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|20 hr
|Russian Ainu
|12
|Abbas willing to work with Trump administration
|Sun
|Listen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC