Israeli minister says Trump offers Palestinians fresh start

A close associate of Israel's prime minister says the presidency of Donald Trump could be a chance for the Palestinians to return to peace negotiations with more "realistic" expectations. Regional Cooperation Minister Tzahi Hanegbi said on Monday that Trump offers the Israelis and Palestinians an opportunity to start fresh, after years of tough pressure on Israel from the Obama administration that pushed the Palestinians to more extreme positions.

Chicago, IL

