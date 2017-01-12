Israeli minister says Trump offers Palestinians fresh start
A close associate of Israel's prime minister says the presidency of Donald Trump could be a chance for the Palestinians to return to peace negotiations with more "realistic" expectations. Regional Cooperation Minister Tzahi Hanegbi said on Monday that Trump offers the Israelis and Palestinians an opportunity to start fresh, after years of tough pressure on Israel from the Obama administration that pushed the Palestinians to more extreme positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,307
|EU criticises Trump's Israel embassy idea
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|2
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|7 hr
|Bible Believer
|63
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|26
|Israeli two-staters, wake up! Mark Langfan
|14 hr
|USA Today
|1
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Sun
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC