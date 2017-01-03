Israeli military 'not investigating a...

Israeli military 'not investigating attacks by soldiers on Palestinians'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

An Israeli advocacy group has criticised what it called an "exceptionally low" prosecution rate by the Israeli military in cases of violence committed by soldiers against Palestinians. Palestinians cry during the funeral of a man who was killed by Israeli security forces after an alleged stabbing attack in the West Bank in November 2016 An Israeli advocacy group has criticised what it called an "exceptionally low" prosecution rate by the Israeli military in cases of violence committed by soldiers against Palestinians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 min Jemz1115 121,910
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 30 min Russian Ainu 15
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 48 min Le Jimbo 94
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... 1 hr One way or another 8
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 1 hr kuda 79
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 8 hr Licks7319 145
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 10 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 71,277
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,780 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,658

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC