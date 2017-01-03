Israeli military 'not investigating attacks by soldiers on Palestinians'

An Israeli advocacy group has criticised what it called an "exceptionally low" prosecution rate by the Israeli military in cases of violence committed by soldiers against Palestinians. Palestinians cry during the funeral of a man who was killed by Israeli security forces after an alleged stabbing attack in the West Bank in November 2016 An Israeli advocacy group has criticised what it called an "exceptionally low" prosecution rate by the Israeli military in cases of violence committed by soldiers against Palestinians.

