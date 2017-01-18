Israeli Arab, policeman killed amid c...

Israeli Arab, policeman killed amid clashes over demolitions

16 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

An Israeli Arab rammed his vehicle into a group of police officers on Wednesday, killing one of them before he was shot dead during clashes in southern Israel, police said. Local residents, however, accused the police of using excessive force and said the man lost control of his vehicle after he was shot.

