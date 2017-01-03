Israel troops shoot dead knife-wieldi...

Israel troops shoot dead knife-wielding Palestinian attacker

14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Israeli military says troops have shot dead a Palestinian attacker who tried to stab soldiers in the West Bank. It says Israeli forces were on an arrest raid in the Fara Refugee Camp Tuesday when the Palestinian charged toward them with a knife.

