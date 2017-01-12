Israel releases last of suspects held in November fires
The last suspect held in connection with fires that raged across Israel in late November has been released after nearly seven weeks in jail, according to a decision from Israel's High Court. Ali Mahajneh, 24, from Umm al-Fahem was one of 12 suspects held after a wave of fires hit central and northern Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Pieces of a man
|38
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|60
|Israel ahead of Paris talks: Calling Western Wa...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|6 hr
|The One
|8
|Jibril Rajoub to 'Post': We will never accept U...
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US em...
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Sat
|Russian Ainu
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC