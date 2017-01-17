Israel pushes ahead with settlements ...

Israel pushes ahead with settlements as Trump takes office

14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The municipality of Jerusalem granted final approval Sunday for the construction of hundreds of new homes in east Jerusalem, while a hard-line Cabinet minister pushed the government to annex a major West Bank settlement as emboldened Israeli nationalists welcomed the presidency of Donald Trump . After eight years of testy ties with President Barack Obama , Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is looking forward to a new era of close relations with the U.S. under Trump.

