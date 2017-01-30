Israel police: January shooting in Ha...

Israel police: January shooting in Haifa was 'terror' attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... 2 hr silly rabbit 1
News Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r... 2 hr Mkz6 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr yehoshooah adam 106
News All Israeli ministers remain silent on Trump's ... 8 hr Brexit 1
News Israel's Netanyahu says U.S. embassy should be ... 9 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr TRD 71,330
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Sun Trump Man 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC