Israel Media: Army Orders Residents Out of West Bank Outpost

Israel's military has ordered residents of a West Bank settlement outpost to evacuate the area within 48 hours, media reported Tuesday, days before a deadline for its demolition that threatens to destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The Ynet news website and other outlets reported that the army posted a notice at the entrance to the Amona outpost Tuesday.

