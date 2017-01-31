Israel Media: Army Orders Residents Out of West Bank Outpost
Israel's military has ordered residents of a West Bank settlement outpost to evacuate the area within 48 hours, media reported Tuesday, days before a deadline for its demolition that threatens to destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The Ynet news website and other outlets reported that the army posted a notice at the entrance to the Amona outpost Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|5 hr
|Lawrence
|110
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|7 hr
|Old Pom
|6
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|TRD
|71,332
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a...
|12 hr
|Lips5152
|2
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|12 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC