Israel issues travel warning on Egypt's uprising anniversary
Tuesday's notice comes amid intelligence of imminent militant attacks on the anniversary of Egypt's 2011 upheaval that toppled former autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's counterterrorism office says there is a "high level" threat of attacks on January 25. It recommends Israelis leave the area immediately and those planning on visiting change plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|1 min
|spud
|38
|Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min...
|12 hr
|payola
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|Ize Found
|71,323
|Make Jerusalem Safe Again
|16 hr
|Bagi
|3
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|17 hr
|madoff sinogog
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|17 hr
|diana
|1
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|17 hr
|madoff sinogog
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC