Israel issues travel warning on Egypt's uprising anniversary

Tuesday's notice comes amid intelligence of imminent militant attacks on the anniversary of Egypt's 2011 upheaval that toppled former autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's counterterrorism office says there is a "high level" threat of attacks on January 25. It recommends Israelis leave the area immediately and those planning on visiting change plans.

