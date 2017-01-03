Israel indicts Arab lawmaker for smuggling phones to prison
Israel's attorney general says he's decided to indict an Arab lawmaker for smuggling cellphones to Palestinians serving prison sentences for security offenses. Avichai Mendelblit's office said Thursday that he will charge Basel Ghattas with prohibited use of property for terrorist purposes as well as fraud and breach of trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|36 min
|Lougi
|4
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|43 min
|kuda
|84
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|7 hr
|Spank594
|121,912
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|10 hr
|berklee
|96
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|Ize Found
|71,279
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|15 hr
|Solarman
|11
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|19 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC