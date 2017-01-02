IS makes unusual claim of responsibil...

IS makes unusual claim of responsibility for Turkey attack

WRIC-TV Richmond

The Islamic State group on Monday made an unusual claim of responsibility for a major terrorist attack in Turkey, saying a "soldier of the caliphate" carried out the mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people as they welcomed the new year. The group said Christian revelers were targeted in response to Turkish military operations against IS in northern Syria, but most of the dead were foreign tourists from Muslim countries.

Chicago, IL

