IS launches new assault on besieged eastern city in Syria

Islamic State militants launched their biggest assault in a year on government-held areas of the contested city of Deir el-Zour Saturday, attacking from several fronts and triggering intense fighting in the eastern region bordering Iraq, the Syrian government and opposition activists said. Syrian state TV said three people were killed and nine were wounded in IS rocket attacks on several neighborhoods of the city.

Chicago, IL

