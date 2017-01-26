Is Ivanka Trump Jewish? In Israel, sh...

Is Ivanka Trump Jewish? In Israel, she has a trump card

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball, in Washington. Is Ivanka Trump really Jewish? Last year, Israel's religious authorities issued a ruling that raised doubts about her conversion to Judaism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 7 min spud 57
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Brent 94
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 4 hr The One 12
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 6 hr putz pence 121,922
News Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min... 23 hr payola 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed Ize Found 71,323
News Make Jerusalem Safe Again Wed Bagi 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 278,282,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC