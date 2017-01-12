Iraqi forces seize Mosul University, ...

Iraqi forces seize Mosul University, government complex from ISIS

Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

Iraqi-led forces trying to retake Mosul from ISIS have made significant gains after seizing the city's university, a government complex and parts of the east bank of the Tigris River, Lt. Gen. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces said Saturday.

Chicago, IL

