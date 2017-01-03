Iranians gather for funeral of former leader Rafsanjani
" Iran is holding an hours-long funeral ceremony for the late Iranian president, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, following his death over the weekend at the age of 82. Thousands of Tehran residents and government officials have gathered on the Tehran University campus, where Rafsanjani's casket is on display. Authorities have declared Tuesday a public holiday so Iranians can commemorate Rafsanjani.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Pieces of a Man
|26
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|6 hr
|kuda
|107
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|8 hr
|Russian Ainu
|22
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|8 hr
|Barmsweb
|36
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|22 hr
|mr large
|2
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|Mon
|YugeRussianOilSale
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Mon
|Tll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC