Iran activist ends 71-day prison hung...

Iran activist ends 71-day prison hunger strike as wife freed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

An imprisoned Iranian human rights activist ended a 71-day hunger strike Tuesday as his detained wife won a temporary release from prison, a day after his case sparked a rare unauthorized protest in Tehran. Arash Sadeghi was to be taken to a hospital, his lawyer Amir Raisian said, while Amnesty International said he would be fed intravenously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 1 hr Listen 78
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 1 hr Licks7319 145
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 2 hr Quirky 91
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 71,277
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man 4 hr And Satan is a sw... 1
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... 5 hr Solarman 3
News Despite PM's ban, French Senate president visit... 13 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,079 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,140

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC