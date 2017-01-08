Influential former Iranian leader Rafsanjani dead at age 82
Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a wily political survivor and multimillionaire mogul who remained among the ruling elite despite moderate views, died Sunday, state TV reported. He was 82. Iranian media reported earlier Sunday that he was taken to a hospital north of Tehran because of a heart condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Defund the U.N., Just Say 'Go!'
|1 hr
|Geezer
|1
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|2 hr
|berklee
|97
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Pieces of a Man
|22
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|3 hr
|Listen
|5
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,285
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|7 hr
|pitsall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC