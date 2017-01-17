In time of troubles, Davos organizers...

In time of troubles, Davos organizers send in the clown

With an ear-piercing whistle, a professional clown in the crowd startles to order a conference room full of some of the world's elite thinkers, writers and religious minds. The Lebanese-born, curly-haired artist in baggy green trousers and with a frequent raspy laugh made her debut this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a special invitee more accustomed to entertaining refugees than livening up serious thought-fests.

Chicago, IL

