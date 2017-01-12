In rare demonstration, thousands prot...

In rare demonstration, thousands protest power cuts in Gaza

8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Thousands of people took to the streets on Thursday to protest chronic power cuts in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, in one of the largest unauthorized protests in the territory since the Islamic militant group took power a decade ago. Hamas has shown little tolerance for dissent, and it moved quickly to contain Thursday's demonstration.

Chicago, IL

