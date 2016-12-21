Hundreds flee fighting near Syria's c...

Hundreds flee fighting near Syria's capital despite truce

Hundreds of civilians fled a mountainous region outside the Syrian capital on Sunday, where government forces were battling several insurgent groups, including an al-Qaida-linked outfit excluded from a recent nationwide cease-fire. The Syrian military said some 1,300 people fled the Barada Valley region since Saturday.

