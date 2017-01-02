Hilarion Capucci, priest and Middle E...

Hilarion Capucci, priest and Middle East activist, dies

Read more: The Washington Post

Monsignor Hilarion Capucci, who was a Greek Melkite Catholic archbishop in Jerusalem when Israel convicted him in 1976 of using his diplomatic status to smuggle arms to Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank, has died. He was 94. Both the Vatican and the Greek Melkite Catholic patriarchate on Monday confirmed reports the Capucci had died in Rome, but did not say when or provide other details.

Chicago, IL

