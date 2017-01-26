Hamas leader ends 'successful' visit to Egypt
Hamas, the ruling Palestinian movement of the Gaza Strip, concluded a "successful" visit to Egypt on Friday, according to Egypt's state-run news agency, the first visit by the group's top leader in over three years. Hamas top official Ismail Haniyeh and his delegation departed Egypt to return to Gaza after talks with the country's security and political authorities, including intelligence chief Khaled Fawzy, Egypt's MENA reported.
