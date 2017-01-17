George Krimsky, 1970s AP correspondent in Soviet Union, dies
In this Oct. 24, 2009 file photo, journalist and author George Krimsky is interviewed by The Associated Press at his home in Washington, Conn. Krimsky, who covered Charles Manson's arrest, the Lebanese civil war and dissident activity in the Soviet Union and later co-founded a center for international journalists, has died at age 75. Krimsky, who lived in Washington with his wife of 46 years, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after a yearlong battle with lung cancer, his family said Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,318
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|19 hr
|xxxxxxxxx
|2
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Sat
|Gismys
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Sat
|Ainu
|28
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|Sat
|Max
|6
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC