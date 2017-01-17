George Krimsky, 1970s AP corresponden...

George Krimsky, 1970s AP correspondent in Soviet Union, dies

In this Oct. 24, 2009 file photo, journalist and author George Krimsky is interviewed by The Associated Press at his home in Washington, Conn. Krimsky, who covered Charles Manson's arrest, the Lebanese civil war and dissident activity in the Soviet Union and later co-founded a center for international journalists, has died at age 75. Krimsky, who lived in Washington with his wife of 46 years, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after a yearlong battle with lung cancer, his family said Saturday.



