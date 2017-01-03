Gaza fisherman who collided with Isra...

Gaza fisherman who collided with Israeli ship declared dead

The family of a Palestinian fisherman who disappeared after colliding with an Israeli navy ship off the Gaza coast has declared him dead. Hundreds held a symbolic funeral Saturday for 33-year-old Mohammed Al-Hissi at a Gaza fishing harbor following three days of searches failed to locate a body.

