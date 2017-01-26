French far-right party official holds...

French far-right party official holds meetings in Israel

The secretary general of France's far-right political party visited Israel on Thursday and met with military, government and political officials, though Israel shuns the party. Israel has no official ties to the National Front because of its far-right ideology and history of anti-Semitism.

