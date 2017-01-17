Four Detainees Transferred from Guantanamo on Last Full Day of Obamaa s Presidency
On the final full day of the Obama administration, four detainees at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, have been transferred to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, leaving 41 detainees still at the facility that the Obama administration unsuccessfully sought to close. In a statement issued late Thursday, the Department of Defense announced that Ravil Mingazov, Haji Wali Muhammed, and Yassim Qasim Mohammed Ismail Qasim were transferred to the United Arab Emirates and that abran al Qahtani was transferred to Saudi Arabia.
