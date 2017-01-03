Four dead in Jerusalem truck attack
Israeli security forces gather around a flatbed truck at the site of a ramming attack in Jerusalem. Picture: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP A TRUCK has rammed a group of soldiers in Jerusalem on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem killing four.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|2 hr
|infonews
|125
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|9 hr
|Sparkle6658
|90
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|John
|18
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|14 hr
|Listen
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|Ize Found
|71,282
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|21 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|24
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|22 hr
|Shareef
|3,109
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC