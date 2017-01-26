Film exploring 'migration, racism and religious persecution' wins arts prize
Auto Da Fe reflects on global displacement and was announced as the winner of the prestigious Artes Mundi Prize at a ceremony in Cardiff. Judges lauded winning artist John Akomfrah for "dealing with issues of migration, racism and religious persecution" in a time when they said it was "more important than ever".
